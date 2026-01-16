Phillies offseason draws mixed reaction as Mets, Dodgers make big signings

The Brief Phillies fans are worried as rival teams like the Dodgers and Mets make big moves. The Eagles’ early playoff exit has fans shifting focus to the Phillies and Sixers. Some fans want new faces on the Phillies, while others support the current core.



Phillies fans are voicing concerns as rival teams strengthen their rosters, while the Eagles’ early playoff exit has shifted attention to baseball and basketball in the city.

Phillies fans react to offseason moves and team direction

Phillies fans say teams like the Dodgers and Mets are getting stronger, while the Phillies have kept mostly the same roster and are getting older.

Some fans are happy about J.T. Realmuto returning, but others wanted to see bigger changes.

Fans are also reacting to Bo Bichette choosing the Mets over the Phillies for a reported $126 million three-year contract.

Realmuto’s new deal is drawing mixed reactions from the fan base.

Chris Mecca said, "I am happy JT is back. I am pretty disappointed we did not snag Tucker. Of course, Dodgers they sign everybody. It is ridiculous. And I really wanted Bo Bichette, too," Mecca added, "I think they gotta make a move or two. I do not think they can go into the season like this. And we lost Ranger."

Some fans, like Marcus Senoski, see value in keeping Realmuto.

"They should have gotten Bo Bichette. (How is that gonna hurt us that we did not?) I think we have to probably give up Bohm or Scott. (And we re-signed Realmuto) I think that is a good move because he is really good at calling the pitches for the pitchers and making them better," said Marcus Senoski.

Many fans are calling for new talent, saying the team is running it back with the same core as in previous years.

"I would like to see some fresh faces in there. We are running it back just like we did back in 2009, 2010. It is almost a replica," said Mark Senoski.

Fans are still feeling the Eagles’ playoff loss and shifting to Sixers basketball

Some fans are still disappointed by the Eagles’ early playoff exit.

Mecca, who was celebrating his 40th birthday at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia, said, "My original plan I was just telling my friends was to have an Eagles party for my birthday, watch the game with family and everything but they ended that last week for us."

A group of siblings and friends from Harrisburg said they are now focused on the Sixers and headed to the game.

"I think VJ Edgecombe is having a great rookie year and they’re doing better than last year at least," said Chase Senoski.

Looking back on the Eagles, Senoski said, "Ah I’m disappointed." His friend Thomas Bentz added, "I’m surprised they got out on the first round." Fans say the Sixers are now the team to watch in Philadelphia, with hopes for a better postseason run.

Many Phillies fans are hoping for more roster changes before the season starts, while others are sticking with the current core.

The conversation around Philadelphia sports is shifting as fans look for a team to rally behind.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the Phillies will make additional moves before the season starts or if the current roster will change.

The long-term impact of missing out on Bo Bichette is also uncertain.