Phillies sell over 31K tickets for $10 each ahead Wednesday night intra-squad game

The Brief The Phillies are playing in their first ever public intra-squad game Wednesday night at Citizen’s Bank Park to prepare for the NLDS. $10 tickets are nearly sold out. Proceeds will go to Phillies Charities. The Phillies will play the winner of the NL Wildcard on Saturday night in South Philadelphia.



All is quiet at Citizen’s Bank Park on Tuesday night, but tomorrow will be a different story as the Phillies play an intra-squad game to prepare for the NLDS.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Phillies kick off "Red October On Deck" by playing—themselves.

With a break before Saturday’s Game 1 of the NDLS, the Fightin’s are playing in what’s believed to be their first public intra-squad game in front of a hometown crowd.

"It’s a 7-inning game between two teams, all Phillies players. It’s just to keep them sharp, and we wanted to bring the fans in to continue their enthusiasm and energy that they’ve shown all year long," said John Weber, Vice President of Ticket Operations for the Phillies.

Fans showing up to the Phillies Team Store outside the ballpark say the extra game is an extra bonus for fans.

The Phillies say 3,750,000 fans walked through the turnstiles at CBP this season.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s nice they are allowing people who may not be able go to a playoff game to have the opportunity to come watch them play. Cheer them on, make it happy, make it fun," said Phillies fan Mary Dorsch.

The Phillies capped the game at more than 31,000 tickets that sold for $10 each. Parking lots will be free. And proceeds of ticket sales will go to dozens of Phillies charities.

"The money we’ve raised during this season and just awarded 35 grants of $40,000 to local charities within our community," said Weber.

Tickets for Saturday’s NLDS against the winner of the NL Wildcard between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers are also a hot ticket.

On StubHub, standing room-only seats were selling for $269 each.

"A huge rush, you get a huge rush. I used to live in South Philadelphia, so I got that huge rush. You could hear them (fans) from your house," said Lisa Pandolfi of Delaware County.

Philadelphia native Courtney Walker from Phoenix, Arizona says it’s going to be an epic week.

He had planned to be here for Sunday’s Eagles game and visit his daughter, who is expecting a child. But they also just scored tickets to the Phillies Saturday night.

It will be his first real in-person Red October since moving away from Philly years ago.

"It’s very exciting. We could not believe the timing of it. We are in. We get to go. Something we didn't think we’d be able to do so we’re thrilled," said Walker.

What's next:

Wednesday's game begins at 6 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans who entered the Phillies' playoff ticket lottery were notified on Tuesday if they received tickets for the NLDS.