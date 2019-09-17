Philllies lose outfielder Corey Dickerson to broken left foot

article

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Corey Dickerson will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after team doctors found a fracture in his left foot.

Philadelphia believes the fracture happened when Dickerson broke for first base on an infield chopper, during a game against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 4. Dickerson left the game with the team trainer and manager Gabe Kapler, but played the next day.

The 30-year-old outfielder has since played in six games and went 7-for-28 with 5 extra base hits.

Prior to the injury, Dickerson proved to be a worthwhile trade deadline pick-up for the Phils. In 34 games with the Phillies, Dickerson batted .293 with 10 doubles, 8 home runs and 34 RBI.

Dickerson, who the team placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, will be a free agent at the end of the season.