Report: DeSean Jackson ruled out for pivotal game against Cowboys

article

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson has been dealing with an abdominal strain which has held him out since the middle of September. Philadelphia has gone 2-2 in Jackson's absence, including a gut-punch loss to the Detroit Lions at home.

"[Jackson] wants to be 100%, we want [Jackson] to be 100%, so I'm not going to push him, I'm not going to rush him" Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson said Friday. "I want him to feel like the DeSean we know he's capable of being before we put him back out there."

The Eagles have had to rely heavily on wideouts like Nelson Agholor,J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins.

Other notable players sidelined for Sunday are defensive linebacker Nigel Bradham, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, cornerback Avonte Maddox.