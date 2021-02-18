Report: Eagles agree to trade Carson Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two draft picks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

Schefter added that the conditional 2022 second-round pick would become a first-round pick if Wentz playing time is at or above 75% next season. The second-round pick could also become a first if Wentz plays at least 70% of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs, Schefter noted in a separate tweet.

The trade seems to bring a conclusion to one of the Eagles' biggest offseason storylines as the team ended the season with then-rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts in the starting spot.

Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft certainly had some early success with the Eagles before having the worst statistical year of his career during the 2020 season.

Advertisement

Wentz's MVP-caliber performance during the 2017 season, prior to a season ending knee injury, helped pave the way for the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl win in Super Bowl LII. He also helped push the team into the playoffs in the following seasons and was signed to a $128 million, four-year extension in 2019.

Wentz's contract situation left the Eagles with a decision to make during the offseason as he carried a cap hit of more than $34 million if he were to remain on the team. The trade means the team will still carry a dead cap hit of more than $33 million.

During the 2020 season Wentz led the NFL with 19 turnovers this season and was sacked a league-high 50 times before being replaced as starter by Hurts.

For now, all signs point to the Eagles offense being run by Jalen Hurts under new head coach Nick Sirianni, but the team could decide to look at other quarterbacks early on in the upcoming NFL Draft.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter