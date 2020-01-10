Report: Jadeveon Clowney not fined for hit on Carson Wentz during NFC wild-card game

article

Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney was not fined for the hit on Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz during the NFC wild-card game, according to a report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter‏, who cited a source, reported the news on Twitter Friday night.

Wentz was injured when Clowney hit him helmet-to-helmet from behind in the first quarter of a 17-9 loss.

The NFL's chief medical officer called Carson Wentz "heroic" for reporting his concussion during Philadelphia's playoff loss and disputed the notion the league's system failed the Eagles quarterback.

“I think what Carson Wentz did is heroic and should be highlighted as an example of how an unbelievably skilled and competitive athlete understands the seriousness of concussion injury and is willing to honestly report it and receive the care that he needs independent of his desire and drive to continue to participate in the game,” Dr. Allen Sills told The Associated Press on Thursday. “Having a concussion and playing through it is not about toughness. That’s demonstrating a lack of understanding of the severity of the injury. So I applaud Carson Wentz for understanding how serious this injury is and for getting appropriate care that he needs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.