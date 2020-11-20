Dwight Howard agrees to 1-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday formally announced the signing of all-star center Dwight Howard to a one-year deal.
NBA Insider Shams Charania first reported the news Friday night.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the contract is for the veteran minimum exception of $2.6 million, per league sources.
Howard heads to Philadelphia after helping the Los Angeles Lakers win this past season’s NBA title.
