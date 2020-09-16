Simmons named to All-NBA Third Team, Embiid misses the cut

article

76ers forward Ben Simmons has been named to the NBA's All-NBA third team for the first time in his career.

Simmons was recognized for the second time this offseason after he received first-team honors for the NBA's All-Defensive Team.

Simmons appeared in 57 games during the season, his third in the NBA, and averaged 16.4 points, 8 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. His 8 assist average was sixth in the NBA last season.

He also led the league with 2.1 steals per game.

The former number one overall pick was also named to his second consecutive All-Star game.

The other four members of the All-NBA Third Team are Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Houston’s Russell Westbrook.

Advertisement

The All-NBA First Team consists of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Dallas’ Luka Dončić and Houston’s James Harden. The All-NBA Second Team is made up of Denver’s Nikola Jokić, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam.

The 2019-2020 season marks the third straight season that at least one 76er has been named to an All-NBA team, with Joel Embiid making the cut the previous two seasons. Embiid did not make an All-NBA team this season, finishing with three first-team votes, 14 second-team votes, and 22 third-team votes for a total of 79 points.

Third-team center Rudy Gobert received 149 total points.