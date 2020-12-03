Steelers try to stay perfect when they host Washington

article

Wednesday Afternoon Football wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty. Then again, with almost a week between the scheduled gameday and the actual contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field and over 20 players sidelined because of COVID-19, nobody should have expected a Picasso.

For the Steelers, however, everything has been beautiful in going 11-0 for the first time in franchise history. And now, with a quick turnaround to a Monday game (5 p.m., FOX) against the resurgent Washington Football Team, the quest for perfection now comes into focus in Pittsburgh.

The history

These two teams met annually from 1933 to 1969 before the Steelers move to the AFC. Washington leads the series 42-33-3 overall. However, it has been all Pittsburgh since the turn of the century. The Steelers have won six straight games dating back to 1997. The last meeting in 2016 saw Pittsburgh post a 38-16 win at FedEx Field. Ben Roethlisberger threw three touchdown passes- including two to Antonio Brown- in the victory.

The storylines to watch

As sluggish as the Steelers looked offensively against the Ravens on Wednesday, it was another great effort by the Pittsburgh defense that made the difference. Joe Haden returned an interception for a touchdown and the Steelers forced two turnovers, holding Baltimore to just 214 yards of total offense in the victory. One of the main questions for the Steelers will be the status of both center Maurkice Pouncey and running back James Connor, who both missed the Ravens game with COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Washington hasn’t played since its 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The Washington defense forced two touchdowns, including a Montez Sweat interception return for a touchdown. One difference on offense has been the steady hand of Alex Smith, who has solidified the quarterback spot and become an inspiration after missing almost two years due to a catastrophic leg injury.

