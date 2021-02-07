Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs set to clash in NFL's finale

For a time, Super Bowl LV seemed more like a pipe dream than an inevitability.

The 2020 NFL season took place amid the worst pandemic in a century — clearing hurdles like postponed games and player opt-outs that nearly jeopardized the season.

But Sunday, it will all come to an end in Raymond James Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs defend their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Check your local listings.

In a year defined by working from home, the Buccaneers have made history by becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Led by six-time champion Tom Brady, the Bucs revamped their roster to his liking after he came aboard, departing the New England Patriots after 19 seasons.

Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s longtime teammate in New England, was retired pursuing other interests, like professional wrestling and FOX’s "The Masked Singer."

But when he had the chance to play with Brady again, he answered the call.

An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown had been out of football since being cut by the Patriots in 2019. Head Coach Bruce Arians said last year he had no interest in a reunion with Brown, whom he coached when they were with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But when Brady asked for Brown, he got him.

Tampa went 11-5 in the regular season, losing the NFC South to the 12-4 New Orleans Saints. Even so, the Bucs would have the last laugh.

After beating Washington in the Wildcard Round, the Bucs bested the Saints 30-20 and advanced to the NFC Championship game.

There, they beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 and advanced to the Super Bowl.

A win would give Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl title, but he’ll have to dethrone the defending champions to claim it.

The Chiefs steamrolled the league this year. Aside from an early loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and a Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs won every game.

That includes a 27-24 win over the Bucs in Week 12.

Patrick Mahomes, seemed to toy with opposing defenses en route to 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions, thrusting himself into another MVP award discussion.

His play kept the Chiefs firmly planted atop most power rankings this season. Even when the Steelers touted a perfect 11-0 record, conventional wisdom had the Chiefs as the class of the AFC.

Kansas City earned the AFC’s lone first-round bye and met the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round. They survived a scare from the Browns, advancing to the conference title game with the Buffalo Bills.

At 13-3, the Bills made a statement in 2020, proving they were no longer a lowly afterthought in the AFC East. Even so, they were little match for the Chiefs, who advanced to their second straight Super Bowl with a 38-24 win.

Should Kansas City defeat Tampa, the Chiefs would be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004.

A win would also put Mahomes on a more exclusive list of quarterbacks who are two-time champions, joining the likes of Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Bart Starr and John Elway.

But he’d still have quite a journey if he hopes to reach Brady’s six.

This story was reported from Atlanta.