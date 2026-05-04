Taylor Hall’s OT goal lifts Hurricanes over Flyers 3-2 for 2-0 series lead in Raleigh

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The Brief Taylor Hall scored in overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, May 4. The Hurricanes now lead the second-round NHL playoff series 2-0. Game 3 is set for Thursday in Philadelphia.



Taylor Hall scored at 18:54 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday night, giving Carolina a 2-0 lead in their second-round NHL playoff series.

Hurricanes rally after early Flyers surge

What we know:

Hall scored the game-winner after being knocked to his knees near the crease, then quickly recovered to beat Flyers goalie Dan Vladar. Seth Jarvis forced overtime with a third-period goal for Carolina, while Nikolaj Ehlers also scored.

Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Hurricanes, who remain undefeated in the postseason at 6-0. The Flyers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier just 39 seconds apart.

Flyers coach Rick Tocchet had talked about the need for his players to react quicker against Carolina's aggression and speed, and carry the puck more into the tough areas of the ice.

The Flyers outshot Carolina 15-8 in overtime and had a more assertive showing, but could not score again after their early burst.

Vladar’s big night and key defensive plays

By the numbers:

Vladar finished with 40 saves for the Flyers, including two stops on Eric Robinson’s breakaways in the second period. Travis Sanheim also cleared a loose puck from behind Vladar in the crease to prevent a Carolina goal.

Ehlers scored on a power-play one-timer to get Carolina on the board in the first period, then set up Jarvis for the tying goal in the third.

Philadelphia played without regular-season goals leader Owen Tippett for a second straight game due to an undisclosed injury. Carolina defenseman Alexander Nikishin took warmups but did not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when Owen Tippett or Alexander Nikishin will return to play, and there are no updates on their conditions.