Teen creates petition to move Super Bowl LV to Saturday

It’s a question that arises every year around this time - Should the NFL’s Super Bowl be moved from Sunday to Saturday?

This year, a 16-year-old boy named Frankie Ruggeri is leading the charge in yet another attempt to move the big game up by a single day.

Frankie has created a Change.org petition urging the NFL to move next year’s Super Bowl LV.

The petition didn’t come without a good argument, as Frankie claims the move could help increase viewership with more people having off from school and work the day after the Super Bowl.

Frankie’s petition was nearing his 7,500 signature goal Tuesday afternoon.

