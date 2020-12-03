Texas tries to bounce back against Kansas State

article

When Cameron Dicker’s long field goal attempt sailed wide left and Texas’ 23-20 loss to Iowa State was official last Saturday, it started a whole series of questions in football’s hotbed state.

With no chance at a Big XII title, what would happen to head coach Tom Herman? How would Sam Ehlinger’s career at quarterback be remembered? And most importantly- what will the Longhorns have to play for the rest of this star-crossed season.

On Big Noon Saturday (12 noon, FOX), some of those answers begin to get answered when the Longhorns head to Manhattan, Kansas to face a Kansas State squad that had lost four straight games to fall under .500.

The sports betting information

On FOXBet.com Sportsbook, the Longhorns are 7 point road favorite over the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon. On the money line, Texas listed at minus-275. (A $275 bet would be needed to win $100.) Kansas State was listed as +225 – a $100 bet would win $225. The over-under was listed at 50 ½ points.

Against the spread this year, Texas is 2-5-1. Meanwhile, Kansas State is a surprising 6-3 against the spread. Make sure you check in with FOXBet.com for the latest lines.

The history

The series is tied at 10-10 in 20 games between the two. Texas has won the last three games in the series, including a 27-24 victory in Austin last season. The last four games in the series have all been decided by six points or less.

The storylines to watch

The most obvious question is whether Herman will keep his job. FOX Sports and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that the school is “prepared to move on” from Herman’s four seasons if they need to and pay out his $15 million buyout to pursue another coach with Urban Meyer at the top of the wish lish. If Herman’s fate is already sealed, then what happens this week may not matter. Still, if things are up in the air, then Herman may need a really good finish this week and then next week at Kansas to survive.

On the field, Ehlinger is in his final three games- two regular season, one bowl game- left in his four year career. He’s had a good season with 23 touchdown passes and just 5 interceptions. However. The feeling that Texas should have accomplished more with Ehlinger as their quarterback remains.

Kansas State dropped its fourth straight with a 32-31 loss at Baylor last week. One problem that has hurt the Wildcats is the differences between offensive and defensive yield, with K-State giving up 100 more yards than they allow. Deuce Vaughn rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown last week.

