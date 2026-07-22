Union beat Red Bulls 3-1 in return from World Cup break

The Brief The Philadelphia Union snapped an eight-game winless skid with a 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls following a 59-day World Cup break. Post-World Cup soccer fever drove a 218% increase in remaining season ticket sales and boosted membership for the Sons of Ben supporters group. Supporters celebrated the return with pregame traditions, including a Delaware River boat cruise and melting a life-sized bull ice sculpture.



After nearly two months away, the Philadelphia Union are back on the pitch, and they returned to a fan base energized by the excitement surrounding this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The Union defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on Wednesday night in their first match since the league’s 59-day World Cup break, giving supporters even more to celebrate as the club resumed its season.

What they're saying:

"The Boys in Blue are back," fans chanted as fireworks lit up Subaru Park before kickoff.

The club embraced the moment with the message, "Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here," as thousands of supporters packed the stadium after spending the past two months watching the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"I love watching the World Cup, but your club team hits a little closer to home because we’re here every single week, and we’re invested," Jared Nisly, a member of the Sons of Ben supporters group, told FOX 29.

For many fans, the World Cup only deepened their love for the sport.

"I love it to the moon and back," young soccer fan Ellie Hall said. Asked how much more she loved soccer after the World Cup, she smiled and answered, "To the end of the universe and back."

The tournament also created new Union fans.

The Charles family attended their first-ever Union match after following the World Cup.

"We didn’t know what to do after the World Cup ended, so we’re happy to be here," Erica Charles told FOX 29.

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Plus, the festivities began well before kickoff.

In a first for the club, some supporters traveled from Penn’s Landing to Chester aboard a boat cruise along the Delaware River before arriving at Subaru Park.

The rivalry with the Red Bulls was also on full display. Before the match, fans participated in a "Burn the Bull" event, using a blowtorch to melt a life-sized bull-shaped ice sculpture before smashing it apart.

"We burned it down," Nisly said. "It was really cathartic to be able to hit your rival’s logo. Really fun to get everyone excited."

The celebration continued after kickoff as the Union scored a 3-1 victory over their longtime rivals.

The Sons of Ben supporters group said the World Cup has also sparked increased interest in joining the organization, another sign that the global tournament’s impact is continuing long after the final whistle.

Additionally, the Union reported a 218% surge in remaining season ticket sales following the World Cup.