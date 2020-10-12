Union reopen Subaru Park to fans while Eagles await word from city

The Philadelphia Union supplied more than just a win to their fans yesterday, as they brought some fans back into the stands.

The team allowed a few thousand soccer lovers to fill its Chester Stadium at limited capacity on Sunday.

The move comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf updated gathering guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. The same decision also allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to reopen their doors to a few thousand fans for their home game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

Over 2,700 people, including fans, staff, and team members, were permitted inside Subaru Park as the Union won against the Montreal Impact.

To ensure safety, fans had their temperatures checked before entering the stadium.

Once inside, fans were required to wear a mask when they were not eating or drinking and seats were spaced out to allow six feet of distance in all directions for each party.

The Philadelphia Eagles are waiting for word from the city of Philadelphia on whether or not they can reopen Lincoln Financial Field to a small percentage of fans. Mayor Kenney has said an announcement could come as early as this week.

