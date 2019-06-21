US set to face Spain in knockout round of Women’s World Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team will face off against Spain Monday in the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup.

Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, reached the knockout stage for the first time in only their second-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup.

The team, known as La Roja or “The Red” in Spanish, finished second place in Group B with four points.

USWNT was dominant during the group stage of this year’s World Cup, winning their matches against Thailand, Chile and Sweden, respectively. The team also marked a Women’s World Cup record for the total goals in a group stage at 18.

Team USA and Spain met for the first time just this January in Alicante, Spain, during an international friendly match. USWNT won 1-0 after Christen Press scored the winning goal in the 54th minute of the game, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The teams will battle it out on the pitch at noon EST in Reims, France.

Watch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on FOX from June 7 through July 7.