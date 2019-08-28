US Women’s National Team holds open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The U.S. Women’s National Team is in Philadelphia this week as part of its 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup victory tour. On Wednesday, the team held at open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

Megan Rapinoe told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce before practice how psyched she is that Thursday night’s game is breaking an attendance record with more than 46,000 tickets sold.

"Philly is one of the best cities so to be able to come even close to fill up the stadium is pretty dope," Rapinoe said.

On Thursday, South Jersey native Carli Lloyd and her teammates will take on Portugal in a friendly match at Lincoln Financial Field.

The match is part of the team’s five-game victory tour that will also take them to Pasadena, California, and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The match will tip-off at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the match on FOX Sports 1.

With over 44,100 tickets sold, the upcoming match has broken the record for a stand-alone friendly match.

The USWNT's popularity is in part due to winning the FIFA Women's World Cup in July, but also stems from its activism for equal pay.

