USC looks to cap off perfect PAC-12 season against Oregon

For a decade now, the PAC-12 has played a championship game. And it feels strange to say that two of the programs that have defined football on the West Coast – Oregon and Southern California- have never met in the conference title contest.

And in this most abnormal season, it seems fitting that they will meet now in the most abnormal way.

The Ducks ascended to the title game as the PAC-12 North’s representative after Washington was forced to skip the title tilt because of a resurgent amount of COVID-19 cases in the Huskies program. Meanwhile, the Trojans had to keep rallying to stay perfect at 5-0 and won the South, hosting the championship game under the towering flame at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night (8 p.m., FOX).

The history

This is the Trojans third trip to the PAC-12 championship game, where they’ve split the first two times. The last time USC won the PAC-12 was 2017, when they beat Stanford 31-28. Oregon is in the championship game for fourth time in 10 years and looking for its second straight championship after beating Utah 37-15 last year.

USC leads the rivalry 38-21-2 with the Ducks winning five of the last seven games, including a 56-24 drubbing of the Trojans last year at the Coliseum.

The storylines to watch

USC has gotten to this point in large part because of its passing attack, lead by sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis. Slovis has thrown 15 touchdowns in five games, helping to lead fourth quarter comeback wins over Arizona State, Arizona and last week’s 43-38 win over UCLA. The Trojans average 319.2 yards through the air each game and features three receivers- Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns- who have combined for 93 catches and 1,253 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Oregon has gone from potential College Football Playoff candidate to disappointment thanks to two upset losses at Oregon State and California. Still, the Ducks have the potential to really explode offensively. They average 467 yards of total offense a game and 189 yards per game on the ground- led by Travis Dye and CJ Verdell. This game may come down to sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough, who has 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

