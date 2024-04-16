Expand / Collapse search

WNBA in Philadelphia: City named as potential expansion bid

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  April 16, 2024 11:13am EDT
COLLEGE PARK, GA JUNE 26: The WNBA logo on the court during the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream on June 26th, 2022 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA - Could Philadelphia become home to one of the next WNBA teams?

WNBA Commissioner and Collingswood native, Cathy Engelbert, name-dropped her "hometown" as one of the cities the league has talked with regarding an upcoming expansion.

"It's certainly on the list," Engelbert said during the WNBA Draft Monday night. "I think it's a great basketball city."

The 12-team WNBA will start its expansion next year in San Francisco with a team owned by the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Engelbert says the goal is to add up to 16 teams in the next few years.

Other cities in the running include Toronto, Portland, Denver, Nashville and South Florida.