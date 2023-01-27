Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Tyre Nichols videos leave many questions unanswered about Memphis father's death
Tyre Nichols was arrested by the so-called Scorpion unit, which has three teams of about 30 street officers who target violent offenders in high-crime areas.
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
All five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Protesters at City Hall demand justice for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police release bodycam footage
A small group of protesters gathered at City Hall Friday night to denounce the brutal beating and death of Tyre Nichols.
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.
Family, friends of Tyre Nichols react to his death: 'Everyone loved him'
Family and friends remember Nichols as a generous, lovable man who worked hard to be a good father to his 4-year-old son.
A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case
Tyre Nichols' death prompted murder charges against the officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.