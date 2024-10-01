Chester Upland School District places schools on lockdown due to nearby police activity

article

All schools in the Chester Upland School District have been put on lockdown due to ongoing police activity nearby, officials said Tuesday.

"Please be assured that all students and staff are safe, and we are following established safety protocols," the district said in a post on X.

Officials did not say what prompted the lockdown, and added that students cannot be released from school until the lockdown is lifted.

"We are working closely with local law enforcement and will provide an update as soon as the lockdown is lifted and it is after for students to be dismissed," they said.

Police have not shared information on any ongoing activity in the area.