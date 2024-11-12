Delco athletic league celebrates final game of season in league where inclusivity is main objective

It was a playoff atmosphere in Delaware County Tuesday night. The bleachers were packed. Cheerleaders were screaming. It was the last game of the season but the final score between Strath Haven and Marple Newtown Unified Basketball teams wasn’t as important as the game itself.

"Joy, it’s just pure joy," said Strath Haven Unified Basketball Coach Kevin Haney.

While most high schools haven’t even started basketball season, Tuesday night was the final game of the season for the Unified Basketball League at Strath Haven High School.

The league is made up of a group of Delaware County Schools that formed athletic teams where inclusivity is rule number one. Kids of all abilities are welcome.

"Our team is made up of middle school and high school kids. Neuro typical and neuro diverse kids just getting out there and playing together having fun," said Nicole Bottino, mother of sophomore player Dominque, who is also on Strath Haven’s cheerleading team.

Marple Newtown’s Unified coach is also the team’s founder. Freshman Joseph Chiliberti says it’s a chance to give his classmates a shot at competitive sports they normally wouldn’t get.

"It brings a smile to my face being able to bring the opportunity to play for these teams and against these teams. It makes me happy," said Chiliberti.

Some of the athletes are paired with their varsity counterparts. For many, it’s become a big part of their social life outside of the classroom.

"That level of inclusivity, to bring them into a varsity basketball environment with fans and the national anthem and the excitement, it’s just entirely wonderful," added Haney.

This Strath Haven team is in its second season. And while the team is a great opportunity for student athletes, parents say the relationships have been invaluable for their kids.

"To watch your kids put on a uniform. To watch your kids join a team and get the ball and be able to shoot. It tears us up every time," says mother Lix Chiliberti, of Marple Newtown.

"They get a lot of friendships they normally don’t get. Either - when they’re in certain groups they are in for school. Then they come out and see more kids from middle and high school and develop friendships," said father Nunzio Bottino.

Tuesday night's final match up was fittingly a tie game. No overtime. No playoffs. But that’s not what this league is all about.

"We had one parent say that she’s never heard a crowd scream her sons name at games. It’s things like that that make it all worth it," added Nicole Bottino.