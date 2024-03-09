Camden High School wins 13th state basketball title

Congratulations to Camden High School for winning their 13th state basketball title!

They beat Newark Arts by a final score of 69 to 50 in the Group 2 title game at Rutgers Jersey Mike’s Arena Saturday afternoon.

Camden High has won more state championships than any other public school in New Jersey.

They advanced to the title game over Manasquan on Tuesday, though the game ended in a controversial finish, as a potential Manasquan buzzer beater was waved off.