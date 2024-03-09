Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Salem County, New Castle County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Cumberland County, Kent County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lower Bucks County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

Camden High School wins 13th state basketball title

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
High school sports
FOX 29 Philadelphia

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Congratulations to Camden High School for winning their 13th state basketball title!

They beat Newark Arts by a final score of 69 to 50 in the Group 2 title game at Rutgers Jersey Mike’s Arena Saturday afternoon.

Camden High has won more state championships than any other public school in New Jersey.

Related

Legal action filed on behalf of Manasquan School Board after controversial finish to basketball championship
article

Legal action filed on behalf of Manasquan School Board after controversial finish to basketball championship

A New Jersey high school that lost a state basketball tournament game when referees wrongly overturned a buzzer-beating basket has asked the state's education commissioner to delay the title game while it appeals the case in court.

They advanced to the title game over Manasquan on Tuesday, though the game ended in a controversial finish, as a potential Manasquan buzzer beater was waved off.