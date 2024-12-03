76 Place: Sixers' executives face-off against Philly City Council; 'The other viable option is Camden'

With a possible end of year vote on the arena looming, Sixers executives returned to the hot seat with City Council as some members scolded them for a "lack of answers."

Rue Landau, a Democrat on City Council, said, "This timeline is not fair. It’s not respectful. It’s wrong. We want our questions answered."

Members want to know if the owners of the franchise, now valued at $4.6 billion, are willing to pour more money into a $50 million community benefit fund, known as the CBA. David Gould, an executive with Harris, Blitzer Sports & Entertainment said, "As I’ve mentioned, we are looking, based on feedback from this body, looking at increasing the CBA as we continue the negotiations."

How much of an increase? The Sixers wouldn’t say due to on-going negotiations with the president of city council who was tight-lipped at midday. City Council President Kenyetta Johnson told reporters, "Discussions are going on right now, so we’ll come back with a number based on our negotiations with the Sixers and what members feel comfortable with."

The Sixers plan to pay for and build a $1.3 billion arena in the Market East neighborhood on the edge of Chinatown is controversial with many residents opposed. Union leaders, enticed by construction jobs, strongly support the idea.

Another snarl, cash-strapped SEPTA and if the Sixers will cover the cost of added trains to the arena on game nights. Johnson said, "We’re having conversations telling the Sixers and SEPTA they should be talking among themselves."

And if the arena is rejected, the team said next stop Camden. Sixers executive Gould said, "If we are not able to come to an agreement for this site then the other viable option, as of right now, is in Camden, New Jersey, based on Governor Murphy’s proposal.