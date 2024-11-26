Residents respond after repeated tire thefts in Camden County apartment complex

Residents in a Camden County apartment complex keep finding all of their tires stolen from their cars. Police are warning everyone to stay alert as the thieves are still out there.

A resident told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, "I thought it was safe here."

She thought her car was safe since the car can be seen in the parking lot from her high-rise balcony, but she learned otherwise when she got a knock on her door a few days ago from Cherry Hill police, telling her that all four tires were stolen from the vehicle.

And, she is the latest victim in a rash of wheel thefts and car break-ins among residents in a Cherry Hill apartment complex.

The woman told Keeley about her visit with police, saying, "They asked me, ‘Is your car a Honda?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, that is my car.’ They told me that all four wheels were gone."

While preparing the story at The Grand apartments, just off Route 70, Keeley became aware of a new victim from Tuesday morning after one of the older tenants who parks close to the front door, in accessible parking spaces just a few yards from the building, also had their tires stolen, as well. The car was also a Honda.

The first victim did not want to be identified, but told Keeley the missing wheels weren’t the only loss to report to her insurance. A photo shows the body of her car scraped, dented and broken up where it was hoisted up.

She stated, "I just moved in here and I live by myself so it’s kinda scary."

Keeley called The Grand building management for an interview or a statement, but they did not respond to voicemail messages. However, after first being told by tenants there had been no alerts from the complex management after previous thefts, tenants then received emails sent Tuesday afternoon, saying:

"There have been multiple reports of car break-ins & tire thefts which have understandably caused distress & inconvenience to those affected. We are taking this situation very seriously and we are working diligently to address it promptly. We want to ensure that you feel safe & protected while living in our community."

For the most recent victims waiting for their cars to be fixed and wheels to be replaced, it isn’t easy. As the most recent victim stated, "It's an inconvenience having to live here with fear."