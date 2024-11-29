Small Business Saturday kicks off early in Haddonfield

Small Business Saturday is set for November 30 and with it, a chance for people to spend money at locally-owned shops. Those shop owners are hoping to get their share of the holiday shopping pie.

Ahead of Small Business Saturday, Haddonfield shops had a small business bonanza Black Friday.

Haddonfield historian, Joe Murphy, stated, "I live in Haddonfield."

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley asked, "And, you’re shopping in Haddonfield?"

"Oh sure, definitely," Murphy replied.

Andrea Ranno’s shop, The Paper Trail, had a non-stop flow of customers and she expects it’ll be even busier Saturday.

"It's all just great wonderful and busy," Ranno said. "There's tons of competition. Other retail stores, big box stores. The internet probably is my biggest competition, but honestly, to me, I feel like none of it’s competition because you come here, you're in person. My customer service is better than anything you're gonna get at the mall, better than anything you're gonna get online."

Moorestown resident, Laura Dugan, said, "I saw this beautiful sweater in the window and I love supporting local during the holiday season."

Keeley asked Murphy, "Why shop local?"

He replied, "Cause we have great stores here and real interesting stuff. And, all the store owners are really friendly. It’s a nice thing to go into the stores and talk with people who talk to you."

Keeley continued, "And, it beats going into a mall and getting rundown by everybody, right?"

"Oh, I wouldn’t even go to a mall. Wouldn’t go near it," Murphy answered.

Dugan said, "You’re supporting the community, you’re supporting people you get to have a relationship with them. You see them on Instagram. It’s like full circle."

Many say the classic Black Friday’s box store boom isn’t what it used to be, while Small Business Saturday has blossomed, as the comforts of shopping close to home, with caroling and Christmas tree lightings all mesh into family get-togethers. And, classic hometown, home for the holidays feel once again, where you can get great gifts and make great friends.

Shopper Denielle Wilson said, "I shop here all the time. From shopping here so many years, we became friends."

Plus, where else could Joe Murphy get his girlfriend a Haddonfield throw pillow? He said, "It’s not only rich in history, the town was started in 1713," referencing the pillow, with Haddonfield dates stitched in.