Magnet fishers find 'old military-style projectile' while searching Cooper River

Two people who were using a magnet to search the bottom of Cooper River for sunken treasures made a frightening discovery last weekend.

Cherry Hill police say the magnet fishers were on Cuthbert Boulevard on Saturday when they pulled up "what appears to be an old military-style projectile."

Police shared a photo of the muck-covered oblong shell that's pointed at one end and flat on the other. They suspect it had been submerged for a long time.

The area where the discovery was made was briefly shutdown while a bomb squad team safely removed and disposed of the object.

Police are using the incident to remind the public to report "any suspicious or hazardous items."

Investigators have not speculated about where the object might have come from or why it was submerged in the riverbed.