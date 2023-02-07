Weather Authority: Chilly Wednesday night leads to mild, rainy Thursday

Wednesday felt more like the middle of March, instead of February, with beautiful, sun-kissed skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Overnight lows will reach the lower 30s under cloudy skies, in advance of showers for Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday will again approach 60 degrees, while the area may see some passing showers in the morning and perhaps in the afternoon, especially north and west.

Temperatures remain spring-like Friday, but fall Saturday, back into the 40s, while Super Bowl Sunday will be chilly, with highs in the low 40s and a chance of rain.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for alerts in your area

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 59, Low: 51

FRIDAY: Breezy, mild. High: 59, Low: 36

SATURDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 45, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Rain chances. High: 43, Low: 37

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 54, Low: 39