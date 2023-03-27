Weather Authority: Clouds move in for cooler Wednesday ahead of 2-day stretch of sunshine

After a mild Monday with a rainy afternoon, cloudy conditions will move in.

Increasing clouds will block the local view of the planetary parade, where Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are aligned and visible.

Temperatures will be cooler, with a morning start in the 40s that will reach the 50s by the end of the day.

Cloud cover will continue overnight and continue into Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to get cooler Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.

The next chance for rain is Friday into Saturday, when temperatures will rebound and reach the 70s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 54, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 57, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 49, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Sun to showers. High: 63, Low: 34

SATURDAY: High: 72, Low: 57

SUNDAY: High: 53, Low: 36

MONDAY: High: 66, Low: 37