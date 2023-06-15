Weather Authority: Delaware Valley set for pleasant holiday weekend

What started as a dry morning in the Delaware Valley became an afternoon with severe storms bringing rain, tornado risks and hail.

The National Weather Service is sending survey teams to Chester County and Burlington County to assess damage that occurred during the volatile conditions.

But, Friday evening is seeing much nicer conditions as drier air is pulled in from Canada, after the storms.

Friday night will see a few passing clouds as lows dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be a pretty day, though partly cloudy, as a small amount of wildfire smoke from Canada filters into the region. It will not be bad as what we saw two weeks ago, and there won't be a noticeable odor. Highs for Saturday top out around 80 degrees. A stray shower is possible, but most won't see any rain at all.

Father's Day looks perfect, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62

SATURDAY: A stray shower. High: 80, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Father's Day. High: 84, Low: 64

MONDAY: Juneteenth. High: 86, Low: 66

TUESDAY: A few sprinkles. High: 84, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Summer begins. High: 84, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High: 80, Low: 64