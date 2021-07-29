'Enhanced risk' of severe thunderstorms posted for the Delaware Valley on Thursday

Severe thunderstorms packing damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado will threaten the Delaware Valley Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire FOX 29 viewing area for an "enhanced risk" (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

"The storms look to enter the CWA (County Warning Area) most likely around 2 to 4 p.m. and clear the coast by 8 to 11 p.m.," the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly wrote in its forecast discussion Thursday morning. "The threats will be damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado … this afternoon into evening."

Thursday's severe thunderstorm outlook issued by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. (NOAA/SPC)

This is the same area of thunderstorms that caused widespread damage in the upper Midwest Wednesday night.

Wind gusts as high as 78 mph were reported in the north-central Wisconsin town of Weston in Marathon County, according to the SPC. Trees and power lines were knocked down across the region.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that tens of thousands of customers lost power in Wisconsin Wednesday night due to the severe storms.

Much quieter weather will build into the Delaware Valley following Thursday's thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid conditions are expected for Friday and Saturday.

