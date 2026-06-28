Flash flood warning issued for Philadelphia area Sunday evening

The Brief A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 10:45 PM EDT for Philadelphia and surrounding counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The National Weather Service expects rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour, causing imminent flooding on major highways and low-lying areas. ReadyPhiladelphia urges drivers to avoid flooded roads and orders anyone at Lemon Hill or the Philadelphia Stadium complex to seek shelter immediately.



The National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 PM EDT for Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, alongside Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.

Heavy rainfall and immediate risks

By the numbers:

At 7:51 PM EDT, NWS Doppler radar tracked heavy thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall rates of 1.5 to 2 inches per hour.

ReadyPhiladelphia, the City’s Office of Emergency Management, warns that dangerous flash flooding is actively ongoing or imminent.

Expected impacts include the flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways and low-lying underpasses.

High-risk areas and roadways

Dig deeper:

The NWS identifies Philadelphia, Camden, Norristown, Gloucester City and Willingboro among the locations facing immediate flood risks.

ReadyPhiladelphia issued an urgent directive stating that anyone at the Philadelphia Stadium complex or Lemon Hill must seek shelter immediately.

Major roadways heavily impacted by this warning include:

I-95 (PA): Mile markers 12 to 33

I-76 (PA/NJ): Mile markers 330 to 351 (PA) and 2 to 3 (NJ)

I-476 & PA Turnpike / Northeast Extension

I-676 (PA/NJ)

Safety advice

What you can do:

Officials from both agencies urge motorists to "Turn around, don't drown," noting that most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.

For real-time updates and emergency preparedness, visit weather.gov/phi and phila.gov/ready or access the ASL information link.