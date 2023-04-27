Weather Authority: Flood warnings issued as heavy rain moves across the region Sunday night

The National Weather Service still has our area under a Flood Warning until 12:30 a.m. We grabbed half of an inch of rain in Pennsylvania and Delaware on Sunday through the afternoon. South Jersey saw up to an inch and a half. As a result, some streams and roads across the Delaware Valley Sunday night have the potential to flood as we get more rain and storms.

Track today's rounds of heavy rain with our live radar and future radar. To pull up the future radar, click on the word "past" at the bottom right and select future.

The rain and storms will end later tonight, close to midnight. Then, our skies clear.

The sun is back to start your Monday, but the sun won't last. After the morning commute, clouds will start taking over our skies. Pennsylvania will get the clouds first as they move in from the west, so spots west of Philly get stuck in the 50s. With sun a bit longer in Philly, Delaware, and South Jersey, we'll reach the low 60s.

Spotty showers will pop up Monday afternoon.

Speaking of spotty showers, we have them in the forecast every day through Friday. They'll often pop up in the afternoon. So, it's a pretty cloudy week ahead.

We have to wait until next weekend for sunny and dry weather.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain tapering off. Low: 47

MONDAY: Morning sun. High: 60, Low: 47

TUESDAY: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: A shower. High: 58, Low: 44

THURSDAY: A shower. High: 60, Low: 44

FRIDAY: A shower. High 62, Low: 46

SATURDAY: The sun is back. High: 68, Low: 49