How much rain actually fell in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia's dry spell has finally come to an end after more than 40 days of no measurable rain plagued the entire area.

Sunday showers brought some much-needed relief as rain fell for several hours before clearing up once again Monday morning.

So, exactly how much rain fell throughout the region?

Allentown: .25 inches

Atlantic City Airport: .41 inches

Atlantic City Marina: .37 inches

Georgetown: 55 inches

Mount Pocono: .3 inches

Philadelphia: .32 inches

Reading: .26 inches

Trenton: .24 inches

Wilmington: .54 inches

The National Weather Service says the rainfall won't have any "meaningful" impact on the drought, but should help to "briefly quell the extreme fire danger."

It also ended a 42-day record-breaking streak for Philadelphia, which last went without rain for 29 days in 1871.