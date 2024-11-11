How much rain actually fell in Philadelphia?
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's dry spell has finally come to an end after more than 40 days of no measurable rain plagued the entire area.
Sunday showers brought some much-needed relief as rain fell for several hours before clearing up once again Monday morning.
So, exactly how much rain fell throughout the region?
- Allentown: .25 inches
- Atlantic City Airport: .41 inches
- Atlantic City Marina: .37 inches
- Georgetown: 55 inches
- Mount Pocono: .3 inches
- Philadelphia: .32 inches
- Reading: .26 inches
- Trenton: .24 inches
- Wilmington: .54 inches
The National Weather Service says the rainfall won't have any "meaningful" impact on the drought, but should help to "briefly quell the extreme fire danger."
It also ended a 42-day record-breaking streak for Philadelphia, which last went without rain for 29 days in 1871.