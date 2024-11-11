Expand / Collapse search

How much rain actually fell in Philadelphia?

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  November 11, 2024 10:20am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Rain finally falls after 42-day dry spell

The rain is finally here in the Philadelphia area after a record-breaking 42 days without! FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr breaks down more temperatures to expect this week.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's dry spell has finally come to an end after more than 40 days of no measurable rain plagued the entire area.

Sunday showers brought some much-needed relief as rain fell for several hours before clearing up once again Monday morning.

So, exactly how much rain fell throughout the region?

  • Allentown: .25 inches
  • Atlantic City Airport: .41 inches
  • Atlantic City Marina: .37 inches
  • Georgetown: 55 inches
  • Mount Pocono: .3 inches
  • Philadelphia: .32 inches
  • Reading: .26 inches
  • Trenton: .24 inches
  • Wilmington: .54 inches

The National Weather Service says the rainfall won't have any "meaningful" impact on the drought, but should help to "briefly quell the extreme fire danger."

It also ended a 42-day record-breaking streak for Philadelphia, which last went without rain for 29 days in 1871.