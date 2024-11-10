Philadelphia weather: Rain finally set to fall Sunday after more than 40 days

Knock the dust off those umbrellas, because the Philadelphia area is finally about to break its record rainless streak.

A frosty start to Sunday will turn into a cloudy afternoon before the highly anticipated rain is set to start.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says showers will roll in around dinnertime, becoming steady from 8-10 p.m. and breaking up shortly after.

Only about a quarter of an inch is expected to fall before the dry weather quickly returns in time for the Monday morning commute.

Sunday's rain will be the first measurable rainfall for Philadelphia in 43 days, the longest drought for the area in 150 years.

The much-needed rain also comes as several wildfires have erupted across the state of New Jersey, reaching over 800 acres.