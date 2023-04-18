Weather Authority: Mild Friday night sets up cloudy, mild Saturday, ahead of evening rain

Hopefully everyone who needed to get out and enjoy Friday’s wonderful weather day did, as it was a gorgeous day for all outdoor activities.

The night will be beautiful as well, with clear skies and a light breeze. Overnight into Saturday morning will be mild, with temperatures in the mid-50s, under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will see clouds thicken throughout the day as rain makes its way to the region Saturday evening, starting about dinnertime and ending in the wee hours of Sunday.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

Saturday temps will head into the mid to upper 70s, ahead of the rain.

Sunday will be seasonable and pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and cooler temps, reaching into the mid-60s.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56

SATURDAY: Evening storms. High: 76, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Typical for April. High: 66, Low: 46

MONDAY: Windy, chilly. High: 60, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 62, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 66, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Some showers. High: 60, Low: 50