Weather Authority: Monday to bring freezing start to week that will see sunshine, soaring temperatures

Monday begins with a freezing start ahead of a warm afternoon and week with soaring temperatures.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says most of the Delaware Valley is under a freeze warning or frost advisory until Monday at 9 a.m. due to freezing overnight temperatures.

Sunny skies will help warm temperatures up to the 60s throughout the day.

Forecasters say the week will be mostly dry, with the next chance of rain being slated for Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to continue getting warmer throughout the week, causing a rise to the upper 80s by midweek.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 65, Low: 37

TUESDAY: High: 74, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: High: 81, Low: 56

THURSDAY: High: 85, Low: 60

FRIDAY: High: 85, Low: 59

SATURDAY: High: 77, Low: 60

SUNDAY: High: 78, Low: 60