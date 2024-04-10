Philadelphia rain forecast: Showers return for Thursday, along with damaging winds

Thursday will see a return to rain and the wind, and, while it won’t be a washout of a day, bring the umbrella, just in case.

After overnight lows in the 50s, temperatures will bounce back to the low 70s by noon.

Rounds of showers will move through around 5 a.m., though not everyone will see rain. Another round will move through in the late afternoon and into the evening.

Then the wind will really start to crank, heavier rain moves in and a few rumbles of thunder are possible into Friday morning.

Friday should see shower activity, as well, though, again, not everyone will see rain all the time.

However, by Friday, many will see about an inch of rain. Due to the already saturated ground, combined with wind gusts up to 40 mph, it won’t take much for older trees to fall and power lines to stress. Additionally, coastal flooding could be an issue.

The wind will continue to gust heavily into Saturday.

