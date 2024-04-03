Philadelphia severe weather: More rain, wind overnight; some clearing by daybreak

After a full day of storms with torrential rain and damaging winds, more rain and showers are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures overnight will remain steady in the 40s, but with the rain and wind, it will be raw and unpleasant.

While the winds may diminish a bit, rain and some wind will continue into about 2 a.m. in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia.

After 2 a.m. some clearing will start and breaks in the clouds will happen into 7 a.m. We could even see some sunshine as Thursday morning progresses, but then the clouds move back in by lunchtime, bringing more showers by 2 p.m.

Temperatures Thursday will climb into the low to mid-50s.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says we shouldn’t expect severe weather Thursday, but with cold air aloft, we could see graupel – the smaller, softer ice balls, or even some hail.

Friday we will see clouds in the afternoon, but no rain in the forecast. The weekend represents a first real break from the gloomy beginning to April, as the sun returns and temps begin to rise from the 50s into the 60s, by Monday.