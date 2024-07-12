Philadelphia weather: Flood Watch in effect into Saturday morning, while afternoon will dry out

While rain continues into the overnight, the system will begin to pull off the shore Saturday afternoon, so the day won't be a complete washout.

Cape May County has seen upwards of three to six inches of rain Friday, while other locations north and west of Philly did not see any rain.

Any outdoor plans for Saturday morning may be in jeopardy due to rain.

A flood watch is issued through Saturday afternoon. The system will eventually push offshore Saturday evening and some could even see a nice sunset.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s Saturday. But, once we dry out, the temperatures will rapidly increase.

Sunday, we’ll get back into the 90s for the start of what may be another heat wave. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday could all have highs in the 90s, with Tuesday’s high nearing 100 degrees.