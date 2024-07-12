Philadelphia weather: Flood Watch in effect with rain, storms in Friday’s forecast

Don’t forget your umbrella on this rainy Friday as a system of rain and storms moves in from the south.

Delaware and southern New Jersey were the first to see showers and storms Friday morning as the frontal system moved in overnight.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says this is the same system that caused some overnight storms Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Friday’s storms could bring some heavy downpours and lightning. Friday's high temperature is only expected to reach about 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service is forecasting as much as 3-4 inches of rain for central Delaware, with bands of about two inches possible in parts of southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Philadelphia and most of the surrounding suburbs could see between an inch and 1.5 inches of rain.

Flood watches will remain in effect until 2pm Saturday.

Looking ahead, Saturday may start out on the stormy side, but expect the sun to return later in the day with high temperatures reaching around 88 degrees.

Sunday, we’ll get back into the 90s for the start of what may be another heat wave. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday could all have highs in the 90s, with Tuesday’s high nearing 100 degrees.