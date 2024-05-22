Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia weather: Marginal risk of severe weather Thursday, in advance of beautiful start to weekend

By and FOX 29 Staff
Updated  May 22, 2024 9:39pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - It was a gorgeous, but warm day for May as a great warm-up for the holiday weekend.

Overnight lows will only fall into the 60s, which is definitely warm for this time of year. Clouds will begin to move in during the overnight hours, as well.

There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms Thursday, and the threat is for damaging winds and hail. The stormy weather should be upon the region around 9 a.m., or so and exit by the late afternoon. Another round will move through to the south of us, into the eastern shore of Maryland, through Delaware and South Jersey.

But, the sunny, dry weather is back on Friday to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend forecast

Friday: Sunny and dry, high of 85

Saturday: A few showers, high of 82

Sunday: Sunny and warm, high of 83

Monday: Pop-up storms, high of 78