Philadelphia weather: Scattered storms ahead of Tropical Storm Debby rain on Friday

Don't put the rain gear away just yet, wet weather is here to stay this week!

Most of the Delaware Valley is getting a brief moment of relief Wednesday morning after Tuesday night's torrential downpour.

However, a stalled front system is keeping rain, clouds and cooler weather in the forecast for most of Wednesday.

Pop-up showers are possible throughout the day, with chances of scattered showers increasing overnight into Thursday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the region will start to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby by Friday.

Tropical rain could linger into Saturday morning, until we see the sun again on Sunday!