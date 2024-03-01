Philadelphia weather: Soaking rain for Saturday, with Sunday sunshine and mild temps

Lousy weather will set the weekend off to a dreary start and indoor activities will be the order of Saturday.

Rain is moving in overnight into most of Saturday and most of the region should see a soaking event of up to one inch of rain.

Sunday is your day to get out, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. We aren’t likely to see the sun again for awhile.

Unsettled weather will keep the clouds overhead into the next weekend, when forecasters are watching a system that could bring some snow.

Otherwise, there are rain chances for most of next week, though temps do remain mild.

Enjoy the Sunday sunshine.

______

SATURDAY: Damp, dreary. High: 53, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63, Low: 46

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. High: 60, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 60, Low: 46