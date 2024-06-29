Philadelphia weather: Stormy Saturday night sets up hot, muggy Sunday ahead of possible severe storms

It’s a mainly cloudy and windy Saturday for most of the region, as we catch a break from the overwhelming heat we’ve seen recently.

Strong storms are set to move in after sunset, bringing with them heavy rain, which would be good for the very dry gardens and lawns.

That rain should wrap up by Sunday sunrise and the day may likely start cloudy, but as the sun breaks out later Sunday morning, that will energize the atmosphere, setting us up for thunderstorms and, perhaps, severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening.

These storms have the potential for frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and even a little hail.

That severe weather should push off the Jersey shore around dinnertime and will usher in much more comfortable air for Monday.

We will be in the mid-80s Saturday, while humidity amps up with the temperatures for Sunday, reaching into the lower 90s, before the storms roll in. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Monday will be pleasant, under mostly sunny skies and temps around 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to July 4th, the day promises to be hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s. A stray shower is possible as well, but it’s not a widespread event and should not disrupt fireworks displays.

_________

SATURDAY: Some showers. High: 86, Low: 75

SUNDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 92, Low: 66

MONDAY: Sunny, less humid. High: 82, Low: 62

TUESDAY: More humid. High: 84, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: 88, Low: 70

THURSDAY: July 4th. High: 94, Low: 74

FRIDAY: More storms. High: 92, Low: 74