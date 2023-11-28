Philadelphia Winter Weather: Snow falls across Delaware Valley as bitter wind chill drops to 20s

Winter may not officially start for a couple of weeks, but the Delaware Valley is already feeling the chill - and seeing some snow!

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the coldest air of the season arrived overnight, bringing winter temperatures that will stick around for the next few days.

The morning began with wind chills in the teens that won't get much higher Tuesday or Wednesday.

Temperatures won't leave the 30s, but wind gusts up to 35 mph will make it feel like it's in the 20s all day Tuesday.

And with the winter chill comes the possibility of snow!

Lake effect snow from the Midwest could bring flurries to the Delaware Valley both Tuesday and Wednesday.

RELATED COVERAGE: How long has Philadelphia gone without seeing over an inch of snow?

Parts of Reading and Malvern already got a small coating Tuesday morning, but even Philadelphia experienced some November snow!

The National Weather Service says snow showers moving through southeastern Pennsylvania may travel north into the Lehigh Valley and northern New Jersey with possible flurries near Interstate 95.