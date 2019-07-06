Severe storms produce tornado in Burlington County, flash flooding in Bucks County

Viewer video captures a funnel cloud over Burlington County and the National Weather Service in Mount Holly would confirm it was a brief lands spout tornado reaching Mount Laurel Township.

Severe storms, developing mid-afternoon Saturday in Burlington County, New Jersey, produced a EF-0 tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado after a damage assesment.

A vehicle was reportedly overturned into a business due to severe weather Saturday.

The winds averaging 70 miles per hour were enough to flip a car outside the Castle Windows business.

Vehicle reportedly overturned by severe weather into a business in Mount Laurel, N.J.

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey Fire Department was able to capture the tornado churning its way through that area Saturday afternoon and posted the video on their Facebook page.

Lightning and heavy rains continued to pound the Burlington County area long after the tornado, even through another tornado warning issued for the area.

And, over in Bucks County, flash flooding was the issue.

Buckingham Township flash flooding.

“Every time there’s a huge rain, there’s a flash flood,” said Dr. Przemyslaw Romiszewski.

Buckingham Township is among many places with portions under water.

Buckingham Township flash flooding.

Dr. Romiszewski wades through a pop-up river after the skies dropped sheets and buckets of rainfall during severe weather Saturday.

“The road is impassable,” Romiszewski said.

