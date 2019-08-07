Severe weather leads to water rescues, downed trees

article

Heavy rains inundated parts of the area and high winds downed trees. Multiple high water rescues have been reported throughout the Delaware Valley.

Video shows flooding in Media, Pa. Wednesday afternoon as the severe weather moved in.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports motorists had to swim to safety after flooding in Whitemarsh Township off on Hart’s Lane. Some people left their cars abandoned.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Flash flooding may bring 1-3 inches of rain to the region.

No injuries have been reported.

