Weather Authority: Skies clearing up for start of week with mild temperatures

Monday is set to be a mild day in the Delaware Valley after some rain and flurries fell overnight and are beginning to clear out.

So far for winter, areas near Philadelphia, Atlantic City, and Wilmington have seen flurries, while areas near Trenton saw a dusting, and areas near Allentown have seen an inch of snow, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

On average, for this time of year, the Philadelphia area would have seen about five inches of snow. In 2022, the area saw an inch of snow by this time.

Light, nuisance rain is moving through the area on Monday morning, but precipitation is set to move completely out of the area before the morning commute.

Temperatures are set to be in the upper 40s for most of the week before temperatures warm up for Thursday and Friday and dip again for the weekend.

The next round of precipitation is not expected until Friday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Skies will clear. High: 46, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 46, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Milder evening showers. High: 55, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Rainy, mild. High: 56, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 41, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Chilled sunshine. High: 44, Low: 31