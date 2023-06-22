Weather Authority: Spotty overnight showers give way to heavy rain Friday afternoon, evening

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking rounds of heavy rain for your Friday.

It all gets started overnight when a few spotty, light showers arrive after midnight. Then, the showers will become more numerous over south New Jersey and Delaware during the morning commute, and some spots in those areas will even get some heavy rain. We'll have fewer showers and storms over Pennsylvania during the morning rush hour.

Then, we'll have only a few showers and storms around lunchtime. If you have errands to run, after lunchtime is the best because that's the driest part of the day.

After lunchtime, the showers and storms really pick up. We'll have areas of heavy rain pop up all late afternoon and evening. Some spots will easily get one to two inches from some of these heavy storms in the afternoon and evening. A few spots will get those hefty totals a few times.

As a result, there will be some flooding on the roads. Plan for big puddles and ponding of that water on stretches of the roads.

The showers will taper off after sunset, and that sets us up for a drier weekend.

It's not a perfect weekend, but both Saturday and Sunday morning are dry. A few scattered showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon, after 2 p.m. and in the evening both days this weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers. Low: 63

FRIDAY: Rounds of storms. High: 78, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 82, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 84, Low: 70

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 78, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 78, Low: 64